Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Akufo-Addo didn't order closure of our office - Director of LGBTQ+ group

play videoThe LGBTQ+ office was inaugurated on Jan 31 at an unknown location

Alex Kofi Donkor, leader a same-sex relations rights group has reacted to reports earlier this week that their offices in the capital Accra had been shut down on the orders of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In an interview with Thomson Reuters Foundation, he said the main consideration for the closure was to ensure the safety of people who sought shelter and other support services there.



Donkor said the anti-gay rhetoric was “scary” and he could not risk the safety of people at the centre, which offers paralegal services, counselling and training through workshops, even though its location had not been made public, the Reuters report said.



He dismissed local media reports that police had shut down the centre on the orders of Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, adding that he had not received any communication from authorities directing its closure.



The office was opened on January 31 in the presence of the Australian ambassador and other European diplomats.



Since the report was published widely on local media sites, neither the government nor police have confirmed or denied the said operation which was reportedly undertaken by personnel of National Security and police.



Donkor, however, stressed that his group will not give up the fight for recognition of their sexual orientation. The subject of same-sex relations continue to elicit strong sentiments across the social strata - especially from the clergy.



