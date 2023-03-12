Akufo-Addo didn't lie, Agbodza wrong – Ministry backs president's 'road champion' claim

General News of Sunday, 12 March 2023

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has backed President Nana Akufo-Addo's claim that his government has built more roads in Ghana's history than any other.



Minority Chief Whip Kwame Governs Agbodza, who is also the Ranking Member of the Roads Committed of parliament described the president's state of the nation claim as "a barefaced lie".



The minority MP also accused the president of expropriating former President John Mahama's road achievements.



He said in a statement that it was "an unfortunate fabrication that should not be peddled by no less a person than President Akufo-Addo", adding: "The attempt to expropriate for his government, the following projects, is most scandalising and such dishonesty must be called out and condemned by all”.



In a rebuttal, however, the ministry said in a statement that the issues, as presented by Mr Agbodza, "contain some inaccuracies and do not represent the full facts”.



"With regard to the length of road projects completed as stated in the 2022 state of the nation address (SoNA), we wish to refer to our press statement dated 31 March 2022 wherein the length of roads completed were accounted for".



The ministry said: "Further, the annex to the 2023 SoNA, as presented to Parliament by H.E President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo provides the details of all completed road projects between January 2017 to December 2022".



It adds: "The 231-page document provides such details as the region, metropolis/municipality, road name and length completed, and the type of construction activity undertaken on the road".



"These are facts that can be verified by any member of the public", the statement noted.



Read Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza's full statement below:



EXPOSING THE LIES BEHIND PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO’S CLAIM THAT HIS GOVERNMENT HAS CONSTRUCTED MORE ROADS THAN ANY GOVERNMENT UNDER THE 4TH REPUBLIC.



The claim by President Akufo-Addo in his SONA address that his government has constructed more roads than any other government under the fourth Republic is a barefaced lie not borne out by any fact.



A careful scrutiny of his so-called record in the roads sector as contained in the annexed document presented to Parliament, exposes this lie.



Interchange Construction



The claim that the Akufo-Addo government has constructed more Interchanges between (2017 – 2022), than the NDC (2009 – 2016), is an unfortunate fabrication that should not be peddled by no less a person than President Akufo-Addo. The attempt to expropriate for his government, the following projects, is most scandalizing and such dishonesty must be called out and condemned by all;



1.Pokuase Interchange



2.Tema Motorway Interchange Phase 1



Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange Phase 1



Flowerpot



Suhum Interchange



Funding for these projects was secured by the erstwhile Mahama/NDC administration, contracts signed and works ongoing before President Akufo-Addo and the NPP came into office in 2017. The Suhum Interchange project for instance was about 85% completed when the Mahama/NDC administration exited office in 2016. It is therefore disingenuous for the President to peddle such a confident lie and insist that this be recorded into the Hansard of Parliament as truth.



For emphasis, below are the facts as far as Interchange Construction by various regimes is concerned.



Interchanges constructed under the NDC (2009 – 2016)



● Kwame Nkrumah Circle



● Ring Road Flyover



●Kasoa Interchange



●Giffard Road



●Airport Hills



●Obetsebi Phase 1



●Pokuase Interchange



●Tema Motorway Interchange Phase 1



● Flowerpot



●Suhum Interchange



Interchanges constructed under the NPP (2017 – 2022)



●Tamale Interchange (completed)



●East Legon Underpass (completed)



● Nungua Interchange (Ongoing)



●Adjiringanor (Ongoing)



●PTC Interchange – Synohydro (Ongoing)



● Kpone Barrier, Dawhenya, Prampram and Savanah Interchanges (Not started)



●Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange – Phase 2 (Ongoing)



New Roads



Regarding the so-called detailed breakdown of new roads constructed by the NPP government, President Akufo-Addo after being badly exposed for lying in his 2022 SONA over so-called 10,000km of new road network in Ghana, this time around decided to put together a document which presents asphaltic overlays, resealing, sectional rehabilitation, regravelling and even reshaping and pothole patching as new roads constructed by his government betweent



2017 – 2022.



The Facts



A. 2022 document submitted to Parliamentary Select Committee on Roads and Highways



●New Road Construction – 68.50km



● Total Road Works (asphalt overlay, construction, gravelling/regravelling, partial reconstruction, reconstruction, rehabilitation, resealing, spot improvement & upgrading) – 4,263.37km



B. 2023 Annexed document to SONA address



● New Road Construction – 615.82km



● Total Road Works (asphalt overlay, construction, gravelling/regravelling, partial reconstruction, reconstruction, rehabilitation, resealing, upgrading/surfacing) – 11,974.96



QUESTIONS



Where are the 547.32km of New Road Construction between 2022 and March, 2023?



Why is the figure for Completed Projects (Total Road Works) and Periodic Maintenance, between 2017 – 2022, the same 11,974.96 km? Clearly, something does not add up!



CONCLUSION



● President Akufo-Addo’s claim in 2022 that his government had constructed over 10,000km of new roads was a lie.



● The President clearly repeated this same lie in his SONA address to Parliament yesterday, because;



The annexed document submitted to Parliament yesterday, merely presents total road works (including asphalt overlays, resealing spot improvements etc) of 11,974.96km between 2017 – 2022, as new roads. These are NOT new road constructions. Therefore,



President Akufo-Addo lied!



Their own document shows actual construction (new roads) of only 615.82km, between 2017 – 2022. Ghanaians are calling on them to show evidence of these new roads.



Other Fabrications



Volta Region Roads



The attached document peddled an absolute lie about supposed roads constructed in the Volta Region. Whereas a summary table showcases 15.52km of roads in the Volta Region, actual details under the Regional breakdown shows only 7km of actual construction in the Volta Region ( Ho Main Road Dualization, Sokode – Civic Centre).



Western Region roads



Again, the Western Region summary of the annexed document showcases 67.50km of so-called new road constructions. But the detailed Regional breakdown shows a figure of 78.30km constructions. This clearly does not add and only goes to confirm the fact that government is merely conjuring up figures.



3.Bolgatanga-Bawku-Polimakom Road



Another lie peddled in the said document is when the Bolgatanga – Bawku – Polimakom Road whose construction began under the erstwhile Mahama/NDC government, has been counted as part of a so-called 108.40km of new road construction in the Upper East Region. Nothing could be further from the truth than this. The truth of the matter is that, the Akufo-Addo government upon assumption of office in 2017, completely abandoned that project and left it to rot until the Brazil Contractor packed out of site.



The contractor only recently returned to site after several demonstrations against government. So how can that project be counted as a new road being constructed by the Akufo-Addo government?



Cocoa Road Projects



President Akufo-Addo was conveniently silent on the abandonment of several road projects, including the Eastern Corridor Road, Cocoa roads.



On Cocoa roads, the roads Minister, Hon. Kwesi Amoako Atta disclosed at a meet the press on 22nd May, 2021 that government had awarded a total of 325 projects (4,853km) of cocoa roads at a cost of GHS15 billion. President Akufo-Addo conveniently chose not to mention a word about cocoa roads, knowing fully well that all these 325 projects (4,853km) have been abandoned completely.



Hon. Kwame Governs Agbodza



(Minority Chief Whip/Ranking Member, Roads and Highways Committee of Parliament)