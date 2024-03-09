Akufo-Addo didn’t ignore galamsey menace during SONA – EPA boss

General News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The newly appointed Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency EPA, Dr. John Kingsley Kurugu has debunked assertions that President Akufo-Addo was silent on illegal mining popularly known as galamsey, during the recent State of the Nation Address.



President Akufo-Addo in 2017 made a fervent commitment to fight galamsey and promised to put his Presidency on the line.



“I have said this in cabinet before and perhaps this is the first time I’m saying it in public. I am prepared to put my presidency on the line on this matter (illegal mining),” the President assured.



In an interview with Starrfm.com.gh, the President of the General Agriculture Workers Union GAWU, Dr Edward Kareweh expressed disappointment in President Akufo-Addo for not updating the nation on what his government has done so far in respect of galamsey.



According to him, the galamsey menace has destroyed so many hectares of farm lands and polluted river bodies which serve as irrigation to many farmers across 13 regions out of the 16 where illegal mining is rampant.



“I am highly disappointed in the President for being mute on his fight against galamsey and the way forward. The Ghanaian farmer is disappointed. It is a clear indication of a failure against the menace that is ravaging thousands of farmlands,” he bemoaned.



According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, agriculture contributes 54 per cent of Ghana’s GDP and accounts for over 40 per cent of export earnings.



The Ghana COCOBOD in 2022 indicates an estimated 19000 hectares of farmlands have been destroyed and threatens cocoa production.



Experts fear the statistics will keep declining with rippling effects if no drastic measures are put in place to mitigate the impact.



But reacting to the claim by GAWU, the new Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency, Dr. John Kingsley Kurugu stated that whoever claims the fight against galamsey has failed under the NPP government is either being mischievous or is remote from the information on the grounds.



According to him, using the military and other security services to arrest and decommission equipment used in perpetuating the galamsey menace is just one aspect of the measures used in the short-term term.



He notes that a long-term multi-sectoral approach involving the Minerals Commission, the EPA, the Geological Survey Authority, the Forestry Commission, the PMMC, and the Water Resources Commission is being engaged in collaborative efforts in formalizing illegal mining on a small scale to provide meaningful livelihood to those in the catchment areas.



“For the first time in the history of this country, COCOBOD has a desk on small-scale mining to make sure farmlands are protected. So anyone who says the government has failed, either doesn’t have sufficient information or is being mischievous. As you’re aware cocoa is the backbone of our economy so the President is using all the necessary mechanisms to halt the land degradation caused by illegal mining to safeguard the future of this country and posterity will be the judge for all of us to see. A President committed to this course can’t be said to have failed,” he noted.



Dr. Kurugu stressed that the government has secured a 103 million dollar facility from the World Bank to formalize the illegal mining sector and also champion the reclamation of some 2000 hectares of farmlands that have been destroyed as a result of galamsey activities which is a long-term measure in eradicating the canker.



He pointed out that the package also includes the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme NAELP which seeks to serve as a source of employment for the youth involved in galamsey.