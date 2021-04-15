Akufo Addo did not waver in galamsey fight; he walked his talk – Samuel Jinapor

General News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

The Minister for Land and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has faulted views that President Akufo Addo wavered along the line in his fight against illegal mining, popularly called galamsey.



The President in his first term of office made some gains in the fight against galamsey which threatens the country’s forest, wildlife and water bodies.



Unfortunately, along the line, the fire with which the government fought the menace seemingly doused, with reports of illegal mining continually ongoing in parts of the country and alleged to be backed by men in top positions in government.



But reacting to such opinions, the Minister said contrary to popular opinion, “the president walked his talk” in the galamsey fight.



“President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo put his presidency on the line. When a president says I will put my presidency on the line, it simply means he will not shirk his responsibility, he will not waver even if it will cost him his presidency, he is prepared to go through the full haul.”



“If you check the results of election 2020, it is clear that the president put his presidency on the line. Because of the measures he took, and because he was unwavering and he was unflinching to his commitment, you will see that he lost in almost all the mining communities of Ghana.” Mr Jinapor told the host of PM EXPRESS, Evans Mensah, on the Tuesday, April 13 edition.



“ He could have decided not to put his presidency on the line but he did, a decision, he said caused the president votes in places like Upper Denkyira West, where the NPP had never lost an election since 1957.



Mr Jinapor insists the president lost in Upper Denkyira and other mining communities in the county, with the exception of Tarkwa, solely because of the president’s fight against illegal mining.