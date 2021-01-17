Politics of Sunday, 17 January 2021

Akufo-Addo deserves no plaudits for scrapping some ministries - Kwakye Ofosu

A former deputy Information Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has opined that the President does not deserve any form of praise for reportedly scrapping some ministries.



According to him, the President knew some of his ministries were needless but failed to deal with it desire the public uproar.



Some publications online have suggested that the President has scrapped some ministries which he created during his first term.



Some of the ministries affected, according to these publications are Aviation, Inner Cities and Zongo Development.



The story says the ministry will become an agency under the Office of the President and its remaining functions will be inculcated into the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.



The Ministry of Business Development will no longer be a substantive ministry in the yet-to-be constituted Akufo-Addo second government.



It would be added to the functions of the Ministry of Trade and Industry.



Some persons have commended the President for this but Felix Kwakye Ofosu is of the view that the president deserves no praise.



He wrote: “The President requires no plaudits for his intended scrapping of some completely needless Ministries in his upcoming Ministerial list.



He had always known that those Ministries were needless and they had been met with public uproar but he run roughshod over his critics and maintained them because he believed he had a strong mandate in 2016 which allowed him to do as he pleased. He didn’t need the catastrophic losses the NPP suffered in the 2020 elections to realize that those Ministries had no functional necessity.”