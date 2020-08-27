Politics of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Akufo-Addo deserves four more years - Elmina Canoe Owners

Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana is rallying for votes

Canoe owners in Elmina in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem District of the Central Region have thrown their support behind Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party(NPP) government pledging to ensure the President is re-elected come the December 7 election.



Responding to a Press Conference organized by Chief Fisherman of Central and the Western Regions John Manoma Quayson, the 2019 Overall Best National Fisherman who also doubles as Secretary of Canoe owners Association of Elmina Mr. Joseph Hemas Assan at a press conference on Wednesday said it’s never true the NPP government shared the outboard motors based on party lines as John Manoma Quayson claimed.



According to him, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Hon. Elizabeth Aforley Quaye shared them based on those having canoes which is a departure from what the opposition NDC did while in power.



“We are saying that what the NPP government has done for we the fishermen in the Central Region has never happened in the history of this country before. We are satisfied with what the NPP government is doing, infact they deserve four more years to continue their good work.”



“For the records the 300 outboard motors were fairly shared. John Manoma Quayson himself got some. The Canoes owners in Elmina are warning John Manoma Quayson to stop his dirty politics intended to tarnish the image of the Akufo-Addo government which is helping us the Fishermen. It is also false that the outboard motors were sold at a high price, they were sold at the right price. We have been getting enough premix fuel since the NPP government came to power.”



Speaking to Kasapa FM News Yaw Boagyan, on sidelines of the press Conference, some of the Fishermen urged the public to disregard John Manoma Quayson’s baseless claims on the distribution of outboard motors as he’s just throwing dust into people's eyes.



“John Manoma Quayson personally is not a Fisherman so where from all these false allegations about we the Fishermen in the Central Region here,” they asked?

