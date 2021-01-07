Politics of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Akufo-Addo declares 2021 as year of roads again

play videoPresident of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has once again declared 2021 as the year of roads.



This is to complete some developmental projects his administration began work on during his first term in office.



The president further indicated that the declaration of 2021 as the year of roads is aimed at solving the issue of poor road networks in the country.



Delivering his inaugural speech on Thursday, January 7, 2021, President Nana Akufo-Addo said, “Our roads are being constructed at a faster pace than before, and yes, there are still many more kilometres to construct. We defined last year as the year of roads. This year will be the second year of roads as we continue with our focus on dealing with the deficits of our road infrastructure.”



As part of measures put in place for the country to witness infrastructural development, President Akufo-Addo pledged to revamp the railway sector.



“The development of our rail sector on which considerable resources and energies are being devoted will open up the country and also help realise the goal of regional and continental integration.”



He also promised to make sure Ghanaians without potable water are provided same.



“The percentage of Ghanaians without access to potable water is said to be reduced significantly, following the commencement of water projects across the country. The majority of Ghanaians live in unacceptable housing, and we shall tackle the problem with vigour,” he added.





