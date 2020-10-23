Regional News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: Patricia Atta, Contributor

Akufo-Addo cuts sod for construction of stadium, waste plant for Oti region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the sod cutting ceremony

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cut the sod for the construction of a solid waste treatment facility and a multipurpose sports stadium in the Oti Region.



While the waste plant is expected to be completed within four months, the construction of the stadium will begin immediately after the completion of the former.



The two state-of-the-art facilities are a collaboration among the government of Ghana and Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) with its partners, Komptech.



At the sod-cutting ceremony on Thursday October 22, 2020 at Dambai, the regional capital of Oti, President Akufo-Addo reinforced his government’s commitment to support any private firm which is ready to support in advancing the progress of the country.



“I am ready to support any private company which is willing to do business and help develop the country," the President affirmed.



He explained that the two projects were to aid in the development of Oti, emphasising that the building of the compost plant was part of his dream to make Ghana the cleanest nation in Africa.



President Akufo-Addo, who was on a two-day working visit in the region, revealed that “we are in this region for three things, to cut sod for a youth and sports centre, the construction of a regional office for YEA and the construction of a solid waste treatment facility.”



According him, creation of jobs for the youth was his topmost priority, hence the construction of the solid waste treatment facility which he said when completed will create jobs for the youth in the area.



The President later appealed to the chiefs and people of the region to vote massively for the NPP as a sign of appreciation for the government’s response to most of their needs which included the creation of the Oti Region.



The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, explained that the project was a priority of the President, pointing out that it was to help in recycling solid waste into renewable use.



“The President is an honest person and he has done a lot. If he can’t something he will tell you and if he wants to do it he does it more than expected," Madam Dapaah emphasised.



She indicated that the project will create jobs for the youth and ensure that Oti Region is clean



On his part, the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies, Joseph Siaw Agyepong said the project will create 75 direct and 250 indirect jobs for the youth.



“This project is a priority of President Akufo-Addo, and we are here today because of his support,” he said.



He later expressed his commitment to finish the project within the stipulated four-month period.



According to him, when completed, the plant will receive waste from areas including Dambai, Biakoye, Jasikan, Krachi East and West among others.



The Krachiwura, Nana Mprah Besemuna III, who doubles as the President of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs, commended the President and Zoomlion for the project which he said will help alleviate the unemployment challenges amongst the youth in the region.



He said the President had been very faithful with his promises to the region. In this regard, the Krachiwura endorsed the President’s second term bid, adding that a good turn deserves another.



“We suffered to get the Oti Region so we need to reward the person who gave us the Oti Region. Our fight is that December 7, we should vote for the one who gave us Oti, the one who gave us the Traditional Council,” he urged.



The President was accompanied by the Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, Deputy Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, who is also the Minister for Krachi East, Michael Yao Gyato, Engineer Kwabena Agyapong, Minister of Regional Reorganisation and Development and the MP for Okere, Dan Botwe, and Oti Regional Minister, Nana Kofi Owusu Yeboah.

