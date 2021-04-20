You are here: HomeNews2021 04 20Article 1238125

General News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo cuts sod for construction of 20 townhouses for Court of Appeal Judges in Kumasi

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Akufo-Addo greets the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during the event Akufo-Addo greets the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during the event

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cut sod for the construction of 20 townhouses for Court of Appeal Judges in Kumasi.

According to a communication shared on the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Information, "This will serve as permanent residences for Court of Appeal Judges based in Kumasi, who will be mandated to handle cases in the northern part of the country."

The communication added that, "Once completed, it will mean that appeals from Upper West, Upper East, Savannah, North East, Northern, Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Western North and Ashanti Regions will be conveniently heard within a much shorter period."

The event was attended by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah, among other personalities.



Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment