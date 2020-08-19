Regional News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Akufo-Addo cuts sod for a 200km feeder road project in Ellembelle

The durber and sod cutting ceremony forms part of the presidents visit to the Western Region

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 cut sod for the commencement a 200 kilometre-feeder road project in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.



This project has been divided into six phases and it is being funded by Ghana Gas Company, Ghana National Petroleum Corperation (GNPC) and Government of Ghana (GoG).



The project would see the construction of the 30.2km Teleku Bokazo-Salman-Anibil Junction Feeder Road, 20km Teleku Bokazo-Asasetre-Anyinase Feeder Road, 19.4km Asasetre-Akropong-Gyampre Junction, 15km Adubrim-Ayawora-Aspaneye, 20km Santaso-Asomase-Baseke, and 38.16km Santaso-Aidoosuazo-Kwesikrom-Prestea Nkwanta feeder roads.



Addressing the Chiefs and people of Ellembelle in a colourful durbar at Teleku-Bokazo lorry park, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the aforementioned roads would be completed as soon as possible.



He also said his government is asphalting Nkroful road in honour of the first President of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



Earlier, the President of Eastern Nzema Traditional Council, Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III, made an appeal to President Akufo-Addo and his government to honour it for the good people of Ellembelle.



Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III urged the President to establish a District Hospital in the area and also continue with the establishment of the Atuabo Free Port the John Mahama-led administration started.



President Akufo-Addo assured Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III that his government was looking another investor to establish the Atuabo Free Port for Nzemaland.



On the District Hospital, President Akufo-Addo said he would discuss with the Health Minister to see how best they could establish it.



"... when I get to Accra, I will sit down with Agyeman Manu to see how best we can do it", he said.



He told the gathering that he was not doing a 'Green Book Propaganda' road as a certain President did but said his roads could be see on the grounds.



"Awulae, I told Ghanaians that this year is a year of roads and majority of Ghanaians will bear witness with me that when I said it, some people didn't believe me and they thought I was joking but the roads that we are doing, they are not Green Book roads, we are not doing Green Book propaganda roads, we are doing real roads so that everybody will see, my roads are visible, they are not Green Book roads", he stressed.



President Akufo-Addo, took the opportunity, to urge the gathering to elect the NPP Parliamentary candidate who is also the DCE for the area, Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh as their Member of Parliament in the December general elections.



On his part, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area who is also the Parliamentary candidate for Ellembelle NPP, Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh thanked President Akufo-Addo for honouring his invitation to visit Ellembelle District to inspect the ongoing Nkroful road.



He said the rest of the roads which are under construction would be completed on schedule.



He descended heavily on the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Mr. Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah for failing to lobby for the construction of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's hometown road, Nkroful.



He told the incumbent MP for the area to stop peddling 'lies' that he was the one constructing the Nkroful road.



President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Roads and Highways Minister, Amoako Atta, Works and Housing Minister, Mr. Atta Akyea, Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay among others.





