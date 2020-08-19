Health News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: Starr FM

Akufo-Addo cuts sod for €32m 100-bed Shama hospital

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has cut the sod for the construction of a 100-bed District Hospital at Shama.



According to Akufo-Addo, “today’s event is yet another important milestone of Government’s commitment to guarantee access to healthcare facilities for all Ghanaians, no matter where they live, and to improve their health and well-being.”



The President stated that “Once completed, the facility will contribute to addressing the persistent challenges of high maternal and child health morbidity and mortality in our country. It will also accelerate our progress towards the achievement of the SDGs through enhanced access to quality maternal and child health services”.



Cutting the sod for the commencement of construction, on Wednesday, 19th August 2020, he said that Government has secured an amount of thirty-two million euros (€32 million) from Standard Chartered Bank, with a credit guarantee from Sinosure China, and an insurance cover some one million, nine hundred and sixty thousand euros (€1,960,812.28) for the project.



This 100-bed hospital, which will also comprise sixteen-units of accommodation for hospital workers, will be constructed by Poly Changda, which has extensive experience in China and other parts of Africa in the construction of healthcare facilities.



Upon completion, the two-storey, one hundred bed Shama District Hospital will have the following components: an accident and emergency unit; out-patient department with consulting rooms, physiotherapy unit, and adjunct facilities for dental, ophtalmology and ear, nose and throat treatments; in-patient wards for males, females and paediatrics; maternity ward with a well-designed neo-natal intensive care Unit (NICU); three (3) theatres for general cases, obstetrics and emergencies.



It will also be fitted with a theatre with a 6-bed intensive care unit and a recovery ward; pharmacy and laboratory with the requisite equipment for effective diagnosis and analysis; diagnostic services to include a CT scan; public health department, with the necessary logistics for health education and improvement in our lifestyles; hospital administration; kitchen, laundry, CSSD, maintenance and a logistics building; mortuary; offices for the district director and the health management team; meeting rooms; library; stores; and public health spaces



President Akufo-Addo, in his remarks, noted that the project components include two-year post warranty maintenance; training on medical equipment and new technologies introduced; provision of seed capital to provide 6-months stock of hospital consumables; provision of a utility truck and an ambulance for hospital operations; and provision of ICT facilities to include the relevant software towards achieving a paper-light records management.



He urged all partners, with a stake in the construction of the project, to work assiduously, and ensure that the project is delivered on time and on budget.



“Nananom, I am delighted and honoured by your presence here, and I assure all of you that this project is a sign of greater things to come for Shama, and, indeed, for the whole nation. Government’s commitment to the total development of Ghana is absolute,” he said, adding that “hopefully, with four more for Nana, I expect that all of us, gathered here, will be present again, God-willing, for the commissioning of this project, once it is completed”.





