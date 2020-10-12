General News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: presidency.gov.gh

Akufo-Addo cuts sod for 275 metre Dikpe Bridge; Lawra town roads

President Akufo-Addo cutting sod for the construction of the 275-metre-long Dikpe Bridge

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Saturday, 10th October 2020, cut the sod for the construction of the 275-metre-long Dikpe Bridge in Lawra over the Black Volta in the Upper West Region.



By this action, President Akufo-Addo has fulfilled a 40-year request by the people of the Upper West Region, as there currently is no bridge over the Black Volta River in the Upper West Region, with canoe services on the river not being able to meet the transportation demands of the people.



Upon completion, the Dikpe Bridge will also serve as the shortest route to Burkina Faso, this time not through Hamile but now through Bobo Dilaso.



Addressing the gathering, the President recalled that on 15th October 2017, at the Kobine Festival in Lawra, he indicated that the construction of the Dikpe Bridge was imminent, and would commence after the conclusion of bilateral discussions with the Government of Burkina Faso.



“These discussions have been concluded, and so, before coming here, I fulfilled that promise by cutting the sod for the commencement of construction of the Dikpe Bridge over the Black Volta River, and also for the construction of Lawra town roads and a bypass,” he added.



The contract, awarded to Messrs Griner Engineering Ltd, will cost €26,458,521.34, and will be completed in twenty-four (24) months. It will consist of the construction of a two hundred and seventy-five (275) metre long bridge; the construction of twelve (12) kilometres of Lawra town roads and bypass; the construction of a rest stop, consisting of a lorry park, a mini market, and facilities for the Police Service, Immigration Service, and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority; the construction of a toll plaza; and the construction of an axle load weigh station.



“Once completed, the Project will serve several purposes. It will open up communities in the area, strengthen regional integration, improve all-year-round access to schools, hospitals and markets, eliminate interruptions in transporting people, farm produce, and other items during the rainy season, and avoid long detours, resulting in reduced transport costs and travel time,” he stressed.



The President continued, “Chairperson, we in the New Patriotic Party deliver on our promises. We promised to construct the solar power plant in Lawra, and we have delivered. We promised to commence construction of the Dikpe Bridge, and we have delivered. We promised to upgrade Lawra from a District to Municipality status, and we have delivered.”



“With four more for Nana and Hon. Anthony Abaayifa Karbo, we will do even more for you.”





