General News of Saturday, 9 January 2021

Source: Nkilgi FM

Akufo-Addo couldn’t smile because he knows the danger ahead - Former Damongo MP

Adam Mutawakilu, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Damongo

The Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency, Adam Mutawakilu, says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo looked very sad and dejected on the day of his swearing-in because he knows what is ahead of him.



Adam Mutawakilu made the statement during his address at the Damongo lorry station after members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had a peaceful demonstration to register their displeasure on the outcome of the 2020 Presidential elections, on January 8, 2020.



The former Damongo MP described Nana Akufo-Addo as a "worried man" because "he [AKufo-Addo] knows he will soon leave the Presidency after the court's final decision...which I am very optimistic former President Mahama will win and be sworn in as the President."



He added that the rate at which the NPP MPs passed Bills brought on the floor of the august house, which led to overspending, will also cease since the NDC has an upper hand now in the house with Alban Bagbin in charge of the house.



Hon Adam Mutawakilu further questioned the silence of the President on the killing of about eight people including an eleven-year-old girl in Savelugu after the elections.



He used the opportunity to thank the people of the Damongo Constituency for giving him the opportunity to serve them and promised to work extra hard towards developing the constituency.