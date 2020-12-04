General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Akufo-Addo could exceed our 52% projection – Ben Ephson

Ben Ephson, pollster

Pollster Ben Ephson has predicted that president Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo could exceed the 52 per cent win margin projection if supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) turn out in their numbers to vote in the Greater Accra Region.



According to him, the expected turnout for the December 7 polls is about 85% and should that happen, the NPP can exceed the 52% win projected for the party.



“Apart from Greater Accra Region, the margins will not be like 2016 and Nana Addo could even exceed our projections of 52 per cent if NPP voters turn out to vote in Accra”.



Speaking to Captain Smart on the morning show ‘Anopa Bofo’, he added that “the NPP will win in the following swing regions: Greater Accra, Central and Western”.



He also mentioned that the NPP will win in the three Brong Ahafo Regions (namely Bono, Bono East and Ahafo).



Meanwhile, Campaign Manager for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Peter Mac Manu, has said even though researchers and pollsters have projected victory for the NPP December polls, the campaign team believes more work needs to be done to ensure victory at the end of the polls.



“We, though, have been told by various researchers and pollsters that we are going to win one touch never the less we are never going to go asleep, we are working extremely hard because you see in elections the magic to the victory is hard work.” He added.

