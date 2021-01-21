General News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Akufo-Addo considers 8 women for ministerial roles

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo intends to appoint eight women to man the affairs of some ministries in the country.



This was contained in a Jubilee House release signed by the acting director of communications, Eugene Arhin.



According to the statement, President Akufo-Addo has appointed a total of 30 Ministers, and 16 Regional Ministers, bringing the total number of Ministers to 46.



Out of the 46 ministerial appointments, eight are women - six Ministers and two Regional Ministers.



“The President has decided that there will be no Deputy Regional Ministers. At an appropriate date, the President, in accordance with the Constitution, will submit to Parliament the list of all Deputy Ministers of State for its approval.



The statement further indicated that seven ministries, namely Aviation, Business Development, Inner City and Zongo Development, Monitoring and Evaluation, Planning, Regional Re-organisation and Development, and Special Development Initiatives, have been realigned.



It added that “as has already been correctly indicated, the total number of Ministers to be appointed by President Akufo-Addo will not exceed eighty-five (85), down from the one hundred and twenty-six (126) that characterised his first term in office.”



The President is expected to on Thursday, 21st January 2020 submit to parliament the proposed list ministers for his new government.