General News of Saturday, 18 July 2020

Source: 3 News

Akufo-Addo completes 14-day self-isolation

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will complete his 14-day self-isolation today, Saturday, July 18, 2020.



The president went on self-isolation on Saturday, July 4 after “at least one person within his close circle tested positive for Covid-19 [on July 4, 2020]”.



He tested negative after his first samples were taken.



Since then, government has been silent on subsequent tests of the president’s.



But he has continued official duties from the Presidential Villa at the Jubilee House, where he has spent the past 14 days.



He chaired the country’s first virtual cabinet meeting last Tuesday. It was the 80th cabinet meeting.



He had also held virtual meetings with other groups including the Communications Advisory Team of his campaign.



The Minister of Information had told journalists on Tuesday, July 9 that President Akufo-Addo was “hale and hearty” and employing telephone and other technologies to conduct government business.



“The President is following up on Covid-19 response plan and other broader 2020 workplan of his administration,” Kojo Oppong Nkrumah stated.



President Akufo-Addo himself has said he has been busy while in self-isolation, reading through the memoranda and papers he did not have time to go through.



“All the memoranda and papers I have not read, I am reading them now. I am finding myself extremely busy.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.