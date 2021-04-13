Akufo-Addo commissions phase one of the B5 Plus Steel Plant

General News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

The president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has commissioned phase one of the B5 Plus Steel Plant at Ningo-Prampram.



The enterprise which currently operates under the government’s One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) initiative, has seen growth and development in the steel production sector of the country.



In a Facebook post made by the president, it stated that “this plant is a concrete manifestation that the new paradigm of economic development, which this administration has been vigorously pursuing since 2017, of insisting on value-addition industrial activities within a conducive and business-friendly environment, is making headway.”



Meanwhile, Steel and iron manufacturing giant, B5 Plus Limited, has commenced the construction of what is to be the biggest metal manufacturing in Ghana.



The over $80 million project for which sod was cut on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 forms part of the government's One District One Factory (1D1F) flagship programme.