Akufo-Addo commissions Naval Training Command in Volta Region

Akufo-Addo commissioned the Naval Training on Tuesday.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned a Naval Training Command for the Ghana Navy at Nutekpor in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region.



The event on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, coincides with the start of his one-day working visit to the region.



“The establishment of this ultra-modern training facility is one of the most important decisions taken by Government, through the Ministry of Defence and the Military High Command,” a post on the President’s verified Facebook account read.



The Training Command is expected to accommodate all the training schools of the Navy under a unified command to improve the development of human resources in the Navy and other stakeholders in the maritime industry.



