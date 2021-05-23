Akufo-Addo commiserates with Nigeria over crash that killed its Chief of Army Staff

General News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

• Akufo-Addo has commiserated with Nigeria following an aircraft crash that killed its Chief of Army Staff



• Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru who was 54-years-old died along with 10 others including the crew and aides



• He was appointed to serve in the position only four months ago



President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has expressed deep condolences to the people and the government of Nigeria, following the tragic death of its Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.



In a statement issued on Twitter by the Nigerian Army on May 22, it confirmed Gen. Attahiru was killed alongside 10 others including aides and a crew when the aircraft they were traveling with, crashed in the northern state of Kaduna.



President Akufo-Addo via Twitter on Sunday May 23, joined a host of other African and foreign presidents to express their heart-felt condolences with the country.



“I express the deep condolences of the Gov’t and people of Ghana, and of myself personally, to President Buhari and the Gov’t and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the shocking, tragic deaths of Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other senior Nigerian military officers, in Saturday’s plane crash. Our hearts go out to their families, and may their souls rest in perfect peace,” the president wrote.



The latest incident in Nigeria is the third involving a Nigerian Air Force aircraft in 2021.



In February, a King Air 350 military jet crashed in Abuja, killing all seven crew members, another involving a military plane also went off the radar in March during a mission against insurgents in northern Nigeria.



For the latest incident, Edward Gabkwet, a Spokesperson for the Nigerian Airforce told news portal Bloomberg, “the immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained”



