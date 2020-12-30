General News of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Akufo-Addo commends Council of State for keeping him on his toes

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described as exceptional, the performance of the seventh Council of State who have served during the first term of his Presidency.



The President made the observation when he addressed members of the Council at the Jubilee House when they paid a courtesy call on him to present their final report.



The meeting was the final between President Akufo-Addo and the 7th Council of State in the first them of his presidency.



Mr Akufo-Addo said members have been exceptional in the discharge of their constitutional mandate.



“I can say with full confidence that I have been very lucky in the way this council of state has interacted with me."



“I am therefore extremely grateful for the cooperation that the Council has given."



“It will be difficult to count the numerous occasions on which you have given me advice that appealed to my better nature and perhaps prevented more ill-considered action by virtue of your intervention,” he said.



Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Juabenhene, presenting their final report noted that suggestions and recommendations over the last fours has largely been accepted and implemented by the Akufo-Addo-led government.





