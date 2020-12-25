General News of Friday, 25 December 2020

Akufo-Addo challenges Ghanaians to remain determined, hardworking and disciplined

play videoPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to remain determined, hardworking and disciplined in order to propel the country despite the coronavirus pandemic which has set the economy backwards.



In a recorded Christmas message to Ghanaians, President Akufo-Addo stated: “We in Ghana have good reason to be thankful to Almighty God for how far he has brought us,” adding that Ghanaians have to use the season to reaffirm their faith, hope and trust in God and Jesus Christ.



“Our nation is united and at peace. We continue to be a beacon of democracy on the continent having conducted even in the midst of the pandemic a transparent, free, fair, credible and safe general election which have been recognized by both local and international observers.”



He continued: “And we are seeing the transformation of the Ghanaian economy which will bring in its wake, jobs for our youth in our nation. We are not there yet, but there is now a much greater belief that with discipline, determination and hard work, we will make it.”



Admitting that celebrating Christmas in a COVID-19 era will be an unconventional one, Akufo-Addo urged that Ghanaians remain committed to stemming the spread of the novel Coronavirus by adhering to all the safety protocols announced by his government.



He said, with hygiene and mask-wearing protocols the New Year will be healthier.



“Let us be a blessing on the lives of those in need, and through our actions bring a good cheer to all,” he said.



“I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. May the Christmas season bring you joy and the New Year usher in a new era of blessing and growth and for everyone you hold dear,” Akufo-Addo stated.





