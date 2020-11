General News of Friday, 13 November 2020

Source: GBC Ghana

Akufo-Addo challenges African leaders to prioritise prosperity of citizens

play videoPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has charged African leaders not to fail the long-suffering African masses.



He said they must help bring dignity and prosperity to the continent and its people.



President Akufo-Addo gave the advice at the Jubilee House, at a meeting with the President of the Transitional Government and Head of State of Mali, Bah N’daw.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter