Akufo-Addo cannot resolve economic challenges before 2024 election - Ato Forson

General News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has expressed doubts about Ghana's ability to achieve an economic miracle within the limited time leading up to the next general elections.



He pointed out that considering the trajectory of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration, it is highly unlikely that the country's economic challenges will be resolved before the 2024 elections.



Dr. Forson made these remarks while discussing the general disillusionment with the ruling party that he observed in Assin North prior to the by-elections. He noted that the dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs was evident within the constituency, leading him to believe in an NDC victory.



"I knew there was no way NPP was going to win. I was on the ground from day one, spending almost two or three weeks in the constituency, and their views are not different from the views on the streets of Accra," he explained.



Dr. Forson blamed economic mismanagement, poor governance, and increasing corruption on the Akufo-Addo administration. He argued that these issues permeated not only the villages and farms but also the entire country.



He also expressed skepticism that the mismanagement would cease even with Ghana's subscription to an IMF program.



Dr. Forson outlined the major issues he believed would persist till December 2024, "Is corruption going to go away? This is not a government that is taking steps to deal with corruption. It's getting worse by the day, so it's not going to go away.



"Poor governance, is it going to go away? In fact, it's getting poorer by the day, so it's not going to go away. The economic mismanagement; it is not going to go away."



He criticized the government's continued high expenditure, the resurgence of interest rates, and the lack of substantial measures to address the challenges facing the country.



GA/SARA



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown:











You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb





GA/SARA