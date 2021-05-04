Akufo-Addo cannot fight galamsey because his people are behind it - Ernesto Yeboah

General News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Founder of youth-led group Economic Fighters League Ernesto Yeboah has slammed the government and appointees describing them hypocrites.



Ernesto Yeboah says these politicians pretend as if they are fighting illegal miners but are the ones behind it.



Mr. Yeboah indicated that the galamsey fight had been a failure because the persons assigned to fight against it are the ones who are leading the cabal.



He said the actions being implemented today are only deceptive and will amount to no results.



He asked the government to take action and resolve the crisis we are faced with.



The government last week announced that all equipment that will be seized under a new effort to end galamsey will be destroyed on-site.



The operation which involves the deployment of 200 military personnel started last Wednesday.



The team have since seized and destroyed nine excavators, 127 changfans (washing machines), and one fuel pump which were being used for illegal mining in the river Pra.



