Akufo-Addo cannot be quiet when SALL has no MP - Former MP

Politics of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The immediate past Member of Parliament for Buem constituency, Daniel Kwesi Asiamah has opined that by law, Ghana’s 8th parliament is not set to work.



The former legislator premised his opinion on the inability of residents at Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe (SALL) to participate in the parliamentary elections come December 7.



Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the constitution states that at all times, the people should be represented in parliament.



However, we have a situation where the people of SALL have been disenfranchised leading to their no representation in parliament, he told host Kwabena Ayapong.



He said what makes it dangerous is that Ghana has a President who is a lawyer, and yet, has not responded to the issue.



He alleged that the government use the agenda to prevent the people from voting because if they had voted, Peter Amewu would not have won his seat.



He said the residents were left in limbo, and by law, parliament is not set. All the people must be represented. But the SALL people are not represented, and yet, we are behaving as if there is nothing wrong.



The former MP added that he is surprised that persons who were vocal on issues under former President John Mahama have kept mute over the illegality going on.