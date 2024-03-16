Akufo-Addo can’t sack Ofori Atta because maybe 'he is sitting on something' - Nyaho-Tamakloe

General News of Saturday, 16 March 2024

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has criticized the presence of former finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta. in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration.



According to him, despite being removed from his position, Ofori-Atta's new job as a presidential advisor and special envoy on international investments, raises a lot of questions.



Speaking in an interview on Joy News on March 14, 2024, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe questioned the reasons behind President Akufo-Addo's reluctance to outrightly fire Ofori-Atta.



"If Ofori-Atta is still there and Akufo-Addo can't move him out, he is sitting on something that in future we shall all get to know. And we shall know,” myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said.



Speaking on the issue of corruption within the president’s tenure in office, the NPP stalwart stated "We promised the people of this country that we shall put a stop to it…he’s been now the worst in the history of this country.”



