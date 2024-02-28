Akufo-Addo came to deliver a 'State of Bawumia's Campaign' – Haruna Iddrisu

Politics of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following the presentation of the latter's State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.



Speaking to journalists after President Akufo-Addo's address, Haruna Iddrisu said the president failed to address pertinent issues affecting Ghanaians.



According to him, Akufo-Addo should have apologised to the people of Ghana for the unbridled hardship he has brought on them.



Haruna Iddrisu, who is a former Minority Leader of Ghana's Parliament, added that the only thing the president managed to do was to campaign for his Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is also the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



"Was it the president's State of the Nation address or a campaign message for Bawumia? I think that the president came to launch a campaign to determine his successor rather than deliver a State of the Nation Address.



"Our country, the economy, is in peril. Ghanaians are going through unacceptable, excruciating hardships. The president ought to have apologised to Ghanaians that, 'I came seven years ago promising to redeem you and to end your suffering. I have failed in ending that suffering and, therefore, I'm sorry'," he said.



The Tamale South MP reiterated, "I'm sure he came to deliver a 'State of the Message of Bawumia' wanting to succeed him… So, it was more a 'State of Bawumia's Campaign' than a State of the Nation Address."



President Akufo-Addo delivered the SONA in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, which stipulates that the president shall, at the beginning of each session of parliament and before the dissolution of parliament, deliver a message on the State of the Nation to parliament.



During his address, the president, among other things, took full responsibility for the current State of Ghana's economy.



He also touched on the threat of terrorism to the country, citing the increase in terrorist activities in the West African sub-region.



The president also touted the achievements of his government, saying that his tenure has been way better than that of the eight years of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Watch the interview below:





BAI/AE