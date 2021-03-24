Akufo-Addo came to amass wealth for himself, family - Eric Sosu

Politics of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A communications team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eric Sosu, has bemoaned the increase in prices of goods and services.



Mr. Sosu, who was worried about the prices of iron rods and, cement said Ghanaians are experiencing extreme hardship because the current President is insensitive.



According to him, Ghanaians who call themselves good citizens and patriots would have to rise and speak against these challenges because it is affecting all aspects of our lives.



Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said what we are witnessing today, is unprecedented because the government who promised to provide a good standard of living for Ghanaians is overburdening Ghanaians with taxes.



He added that Ghanaians should prepare for the worst form of hardship because the President in charge is not concerned about the wellbeing of the people.



He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo only came to amass wealth for himself and his family and because he wanted to deliver leadership to transform lives.



Mr. Sosu said nothing is working under Akufo-Addo, and the results of his incompetence are as a result Of Ghana the decision by Ghanaians to elect a bad leader.



He also wondered why persons who criticised former President John Dramani Mahama have refused to take on the current administration.



He said, just like Mr. Mahama was attacked and vilified, that same approach must be directed at President Akufo-Addo because he is not living up to expectation.



He asked the government to also admit that ‘dumsor’ was back.



But Oliver Ofori Baah, an officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) disputed the facts.



According to him, no one is claiming that Ghana has turned into paradise but it is far better compared to what we witnessed under the NDC.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 he stated has affected the economy of countries including Ghana.



"However, Ghana will not collapse, the competent President is working to turn things around," he added.