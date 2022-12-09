Akufo-Addo brought a whole convoy to commission a 900m road – Sam George mocks

General News of Friday, 9 December 2022

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George, mocked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for using a convoy to attend a recent commissioning of a road over a rail project.



The MP said it was worrying that for a project that was incomplete, it was worrying that Akufo-Addo brought a convoy that included a number ministers.



“When you see that the president moves a whole convoy of vehicles to come and commission 900 meters of bridge not one kilometer. 900 meters...” he stated on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme, December 6.



Asked by the show host if the project was not a commissioning for the rail project, Sam George clarified: “It is not a railway he came to commission, the railway’s not been completed, it is a bridge over the railway, a 900 meters bridge.



“So, when our president is moving a whole convoy and carrying ministers along with it to come and commission 900 meters of a bridge over a railway line, I wonder what Mahama would have done,” he added.



John Mahama, the MP said “would have gone to bring all the Ghanaians in the diaspora because of the roads he did.” He cited Mahama era projects like the Kasoa, Obetsebi, Tema, Kwame Nkrumah interchanges, which he described as “massive projects.”



President Akufo-Addo was in Prampram earlier this week to commission a road over rail at the Tema-Mpakadan rail project.



Sam George has had a back and forth with the president after Akufo-Addo taunted him over words of praise that himself and the Minister of Roads received from the Paramount Chief of Prampram.



