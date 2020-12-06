General News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Akufo-Addo breaks silence on US$40,000 bribery scandal

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has slammed former President John Dramani Mahama, describing him as a man who is empty of vision, bankrupt of ideas, and a liar.



He noted that the former president has resorted to fabrications, distortions because his campaign has collapsed in confusion.



The President said the NDC candidate has realized he will not win the elections hence has adopted an approach to throw mud at him.



Addressing a rally at Jamestown in the Odododiodoo constituency today, Saturday, December 5, 2020, he said Mr. Mahama is going on his campaign peddling lies and deceiving Ghanaians with unrealistic promises when his previous record is nothing to write home about.



“The NDC presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, bereft of record, empty of vision, bankrupt of ideas whose campaign has collapsed in confusion, in deceit, in lies and outright fabrication who today, hanging his political career which is in tatters on fabricated and doctored tape…it will not happen. The Ghanaian people are not ready to go on that line.”



His reaction comes after the NDC at an emergency press conference dubbed “The Mother of All Corruption” released a video alleging that President Akufo-Addo had received a US$40,000 bribe from the Director of Urban Road in order not to fire him.



Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah some few days ago slammed the NDC for doctoring a video of a 2016 campaign donation to then-candidate Akufo-Addo to falsely accuse him of bribery.



He noted that the NDC Presidential Candidate, John Mahama was clutching at straws to resuscitate his collapsed campaign such as disseminating fake news by superimposing the original video with new voices to create a false impression that President Akufo-Addo is receiving a bribe.



“Whilst we are not surprised by the new low by the opposition candidate and his party, we remind Ghanaians that they should expect more of such falsehoods and fabrications in the days leading up to the election.



“It has become clear that candidate Mahama’s failed campaign now sees fake news and fabrications, as well as an amendment of their earlier promises as the only hope to salvage what is going to be another decisive victory for President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party,” he stated.



“The people of Ghana are discerning and will not be swayed by obvious fabrications designed by persons who always seek to bring the name of the Republic into disrepute and sully its image amongst the comity of nations.”





