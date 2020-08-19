Politics of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Akufo-Addo bit the bullet, solved problems Mahama refused to fix – Buaben Asamoa

Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has in his three years in government depicted real leadership by managing the economic deficits he inherited.



According to him, though the president came to power with a manifesto which was propelled by his party, he did not relent in addressing issues that were ‘abandoned’ by his predecessor, John Dramani Mahama.



He said “coming into government we realized there was a huge gap in terms of debt…’dumsor’…financial sector crisis…Nana Addo had to solve those problems before the economy could stabilize…”



“Nana Addo didn’t say that because there were those problems that were not part of his manifesto he was going to sit back and not implement his manifesto. He demonstrated leadership…he bit the bullet…he solved the problems that John Mahama refused to solve after creating them...,” he added.



In this regard, he has said the Akufo-Addo-led government cannot give credit to the erstwhile Mahama administration for supervising shoddy works.



Speaking to GhanaWeb after the party’s press conference on Thursday, August 13, 2020, Buaben Asamoa in an attempt to woo Ghanaians said the ruling government has managed to successfully revive the ailing economy which the Mahama government left.



Citing deficits in the energy sector to buttress his argument Buaben Asamoa insisted that “…they (Mahama administration) chose to invest in generation capacity at very high prices instead of investing in running cost fuel and those things that would have kept the light on. We have not only paid for their excesses…we have also managed it to the point where today in Ghana, we are giving away free electricity…”



