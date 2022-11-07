Akufo-Addo behaving as if he’s doing Ghanaians a favour – Odike fumes

General News of Monday, 7 November 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Founder of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addae Odike insists that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not be Ghana's president by January 2023 – but has not given any in-depth details as to how that will happen.



According to him, the president’s posture in the midst of the economic hardship has been irritating, hence, time to let him know he is to serve and not be served.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie, Mr Odike lamented that the supposed visionary president has become the “worst” president in Ghana’s history.



“…and he [President Nana Addo] thinks he is doing us [Ghanaians] a favour to rule us.” He told host Akwasi Aboagye



He also threatened that if Akufo-Addo does not heed the calls of Ghanaians for him to step aside as president, there will be a continuous nationwide demonstration to mount excessive pressure on his government.



