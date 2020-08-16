General News of Sunday, 16 August 2020

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Akufo-Addo begins two-day visit to Western Region on Tuesday

President Akufo-Addo is set to tour the Western Region

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic Ghana, will begin a two-day working visit to the Western Region on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.



The visit will enable the President to inspect some ongoing projects executing by his administration, cut sod for some new projects and also interact with some traditional rulers, residents and NPP party executives.



President Akufo-Addo and his entourage will begin the visit in Ahanta West Municipality on Tuesday, to inspect the ongoing construction of Ankyernyin-Egyam road.



From Ahanta West, the President and his team will move to Ellembelle District to inspect the ongoing construction of Esiama-Nkroful road. The President will address the chiefs and people of Esiama before moving to Teleku-Bokazo to cut sod for some trunk roads and township roads.



President Akufo-Addo, from Ellembelle District will move to Nzema East Municipality to launch a Community Mining Programme at Gwira Aiyinasi.



He will then storm Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality to inaugurate a Community Mining and also cut sod for a Gold Processing Plant.



Meeting with Regional Executives, Executives from constituencies within Takoradi and Parliamentary Candidates in the region



The President will end the day-one of official working visit by interacting with the New Patriotic Party Western Regional Executives, Constituency Executives and parliamentary candidates within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.



President Akufo-Addo will start the day-two of his visit on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in Shama District to cut sod for the construction of his pledged District Hospital in the area.



He, will therefore, end his two-day official working visit to the Region at Takoradi in the Takoradi Constituency to cut sod for the construction of an Operational Headquarters for the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).



President Akufo-Addo is expected to continue his official working visit to Central Region on August 20, 2020.



Read below the full proposed programmes of the President's tour;





THE PRESIDENT'S VISIT TO THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL REGIONS (17TH - 22ND AUGUST, 2020)



PROPOSED PROGRAMME



WESTERN



DAY 1, TUESDAY 18TH AUGUST, 2020



9:00am: Depart Takoradi for Egyam Western



Inspection of ongoing construction of the Ankyernyin-Egyam road (No

Durbar), Ahanta West, 9:30am



10:00am: Depart Egyam for Esiama, Ellembelle District



11:00am: Inspection of ongoing construction of the Esiama - Nkroful road (Durbar)



12:00pm Depart Esiama for Gwira Aiyinase, Nzema East Municipality



12:15: Inspection of ongoing constuction of the Gwira Aiyinase - Wiawso road/Launching of the Gwira Community Mining (Durbar)



1:00pm: Depart Gwira Aiyinase for Nsuaem, Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality



1:30pm: Inspection of projects at the Nsuaem SHS (No Durbar) Nsuaem



2:30pm: Lunch at Hilda Hotel Tarkwa



3:30: Inauguration of Community Mining and sod cutting for Gold Processing

Plant (Durbar), Aboso in Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality



4:30pm: Depart Tarkwa for Takoradi



6:00pm: Meeting with Regional Executives, Executives from constituencies within Takoradi and Parliamentary Candidates in the region



Sleep in Takoradi



DAY 2, WEDNESDAY 19TH AUGUST, 2020



9:30am: Radio interview @ Sky radio Takoradi



10:00am: Depart Takoradi for Shama District



10:30am: Sod cutting for 100 bed capacity District Hospital (Durbar), Shama



11:30am: Depart Shama for Asakae, Effia/Kwesimintsim



12:00pm: Sod cutting for IRECOP/Zoomlion solid waste recycling plant (Durbar) at Asakae, Effia/Kwesimintsim Municipality



1:00pm: Depart Asakae for Secondi



1:30pm: Meeting with Regional House of Chiefs at Sekondi



2:00pm: Visit to Essiam Bypass and the Railway Training School (No Durbar), Essikado, Essikado/Ketan Municipality



2:30pm: Depart Essikado for Takoradi



3:30pm: Sod cutting for Takoradi Market Circle reconstruction (Nor Durbar), Takoradi



4:00pm: Lunch @ Raybow Hotel Takoradi



5:00pm: Sod cutting for GNPC Operational Headquarters, Takoradi



Sleep in Takoradi

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.