Akufo-Addo attends G5 Sahel Summit in Chad

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has on Monday, February 15, 2021 left to Chad to attend the G5 Sahel Summit in his capacity as the Chairman of ECOWAS, the Presidency has noted.



The Summit, held in N’Djamena, capital of Chad, will deliberate on measures put in place to end the ongoing Islamist insurgency in the region.



Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister-designate for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, and officials from the Presidency and the Foreign Affairs Ministry accompanied President Akufo-Addo to the 7th Session of the Ordinary Summit of the Heads of State of G5 Sahel.



President Akufo-Addo is expected to return to Ghana later on Monday, February 22, 2021.



While President Akufo-Addo is away, his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will take his stead in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution.