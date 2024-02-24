Akufo-Addo attends ECOWAS summit as bloc lifts sanctions on 4 military-led countries

General News of Saturday, 24 February 2024

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have announced the lifting of sanctions imposed on four suspended countries.



The four are Mali, Guinea, Niger and Burkina Faso.



Three of the four, all except Guinea, have recently written to formally withdraw from the bloc.



The lifting of sanctions was agreed at an extraordinary summit of leaders in Abuja, Nigeria on Saturday, February 24.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was in attendance as was the host president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.



Other leaders sighted by GhanaWeb include Sierra Leone's Julius Maada Bio, Patrice Talon of Benin, Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast and Macky Sall of Senegal.







