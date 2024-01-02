Akufo-Addo attempting to whitewash GRA/SML contract with his audit order - Minority Leader

General News of Tuesday, 2 January 2024

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has asserted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is making efforts to whitewash the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) contract.



Dr. Ato Forson said he deems the directive as coming too late and perceives it as a strategy to dissuade parliament from fully exercising its oversight responsibility over the contentious contract.



In a Facebook post on Tuesday, January 2, the Ajumako Enyan Essiam lawmaker emphasized that NDC MPs remain vigilant and will not be misled.



As a former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ato Forson assured Ghanaians of the commitment of the NDC MPs at ensuring a thorough investigation into the scandal and holding all those found culpable accountable.



"The President, who should have led this fight in the wake of this scandal, is playing catch-up since Parliament has also directed GRA to suspend all payments to SML."



"This whitewashing attempt by the President in the name of an audit will not dissuade Parliament from looking into this matter to stop the siphoning of state resources into the private pockets of government officials and their crony business partners," he wrote.



Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson's remarks come in the wake of President Akufo-Addo's directive for an audit into the contract between the GRA and SML.



KPMG has been appointed to conduct the audit, with a scheduled duration of two weeks.



A press statement from the presidency, released by Communications Director Eugene Arhin, details the specific terms of reference outlined by President Akufo-Addo for the upcoming KPMG audit.



However, Dr. Ato Forson's comments reflect ongoing concerns and the need for a comprehensive examination of the GRA-SML contract.



