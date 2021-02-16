General News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Akufo-Addo asks Adu Boahen to act as his representative at Ministry of Finance

Former Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr Charles Adu Boahen

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked a former Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr Charles Adu Boahen, to act as his representative at the Ministry of Finance in the absence of Mr Ken Ofori Atta.



A letter signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare said, “Pending the absence of the president’s representative at the Ministry of Finance, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta. I am directed by H. E the President to request that you act as his representative in the Ministry.



“This directive is in accordance with section 14 (5) of the Presidential (Transition) Act, Act 845, (2021).”



The letter dated 15 February 2021 added, “You are to take note of the provision of section 14 (5) which states that you; shall not take a decision involving a policy issue. Also, you are to act in accordance with letter no. SCR/DA555/01 dated 21 December 2020 which gives directives on financial commitments, recruitments among others.”



Mr Ofori Atta has travelled to the United States to treat the complications he suffered from the coronavirus.



He will spend two weeks in that part of the world.