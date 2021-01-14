Politics of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Akufo-Addo asked me to stay in parliament - Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has recounted how President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo impressed on him to remain in parliament and continue with his parliamentary duties.



He said he had that discussion with the President before the December 7 general elections.



"I have been in parliament for the past 24 years and out of 20 years, I have been in leadership positions which for me was enough service to my country and I wanted to explore new challenges," he said.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that the President having witnessed the results of the 2020 general elections and its unfolding events, appealed to him to remain in Parliament and continue to render his service to the country and also help stabilize his government.



"For me, that recognition alone to know that what I do in parliament does stabilize government is enough for me. And don't forget that money is not everything in life as we are not in government to enrich ourselves," he added.



He reiterated that he takes pride in his invaluable service and contribution to the country and what he has been able to help parliament to achieve.



