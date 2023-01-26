Akufo-Addo appoints new Chief of Air Staff

General News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Air Vice Marshal Frederick Asare Kwasi Bekoe as the new Chief of Air Staff.



A statement issued by the Director of Communication at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin, indicated that Vice Marshal Asare Kwasi Bekoe’s appointment will take effect from January 26, 2023.



The statement said that Vice Marshal Asare Kwasi Bekoe will be taking over the leadership of the Ghana Air Force from Air Vice Marshal Frank Hanson who is due for retirement.



“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in consultation with the Council of State, pursuant to the provisions of Article 212 of the Constitution, has appointed Air Vice Marshal Frederick Asare Kwasi Bekoe as Chief of Air Staff, with effect from today, Thursday, 26th January 2023.



“This follows the completion of the tour of duty and subsequent retirement from the Ghana Armed Forces of his predecessor, Air Vice Marshal Frank Hanson,” parts of the statement read.



President Akufo-Addo also commended the retiring Air Vice Marshal Frank Hanson for his service to the Ghana Armed Forces and Ghana.



View the full statement below:











IB/BOG