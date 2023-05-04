Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency

Health News of Thursday, 4 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed Dr Yaw Twerefour as Registrar and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency.



His appointment, made in accordance with Article 195(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 100(1) of the Health Institutions and Facilities Act, 2011 (Act 829), will see him in charge of the licencing, control, and regulation of facilities involved in the storage, transportation, and disposal of human remains.



The new appointee is a public health specialist and a medical practitioner with over ten years of experience.



He previously worked as the Medical Superintendent of Anyaa Polyclinic and in various capacities at Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region.



He has also served as an external consultant to the National Health Insurance Authority and has worked as a resident medical and COVID support doctor at GHACEM and other corporate institutions.



Profile



Dr. Yaw Twerefour obtained his bachelor’s degree in medicine at First Moscow State Medical Academy.



He also holds Certificates in Occupational Health Safety (Nebosh International, United Kingdom) and Global Health Project Management and Leadership Management from the University of Washington in the United States.



Dr. Twerefour pursued postgraduate certificate courses in Health Administration and Management (HAM), Monitoring, and Evaluation, both at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Accra.



He holds a master's in public health (MPH). He is a member of the Ghana Medical Association and the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra.



Dr. Twerefour has co-authored two Medical Publications in the Lancet Medical Journal and the Asian Journal of Research in Infectious Diseases.



His appointment awaits the ‘advice of the Governing Board of the Agency, in consultation with the Public Services Commission,” a letter signed by the Secretary to the President indicates.



He is a proud old student of Mfantsipim School.