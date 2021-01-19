Akufo-Addo appoints Opare Duncan as Acting National Security Boss

General News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021
Source: Kasapa FM
President Akufo-Addo has directed the Deputy National Security Co-ordinator, Mr. Opare Duncan, to act as National Security Co-ordinator, pending the appointment of a substantive Co-ordinator.
This follows the demise of the National Security Co-ordinator, Mr. Joshua Kyeremeh, who passed away, on Monday, 18th January 2021.
A statement issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin said arrangements for his funeral will be announced in due course.
The National Security Coordinator died after a short illness at the Ga East Municipal Hospital, on Monday where he was admitted for Covid-19 treatment.
Reports say Kyeremeh died of kidney complications at the hospital.
He was appointed to the position by President Akufo-Addo and has been working at the security outfit for more than 20 years.