Politics of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Akufo-Addo appoints Mustapha Hamid as new CEO of National Petroleum Authority - Report

New National Petroleum Authority CEO, Dr. Mustapha Abdul Hamid

MyNewsGh.com can confirm that President Akufo-Addo has confirmed the appointment of Dr. Mustapha Abdul Hamid as Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).



Dr. Abdul Hamid will be replacing Hassan Tampuli who is now Member of Parliament for Gushegu.



Until his appointment, Dr. Abdul Hamid was the minister Zongo Development and Inner cities after serving as Information Minister from 2017.



Dr. Hamid joins the likes of Francis Asenso Boakye and Abu Jinapor who have also been appointed.



All three of them served President Akufo-Addo since his opposition days and were appointed into various positions in 2017. In Akufo-Addo’s second term, he is believed to be strategically placing them in key state institutions to reward them, but importantly because he believes in their capacity to deliver.



Born in June 1971 to a military man and teacher, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid entered Tamale Secondary School in 1987 for his Advanced level. In 1991, he entered the University of Cape Coast to pursue a Bachelor of Arts course, eventually majored in Religious Studies. He obtained an M.Phil and a PhD in Religious Studies from the same university.



During his student days at the University of Cape Coast, he was the President of the Ghana Muslim Students Association and the Students Representative Council. He is married and has seven kids.