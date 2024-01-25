Akufo-Addo appoints Major General Oppong-Peprah as Chief of Defence Staff

General News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed a new Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces.



In a press release from the Communications Director at Jubilee House, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, the current Chief of Army Staff will resume his new role effective February 1, 2024.



“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, as Chief of Defence Staff, effective Thursday, 1st February 2024.



“This appointment has been made subject to consultation with the Council of State, pursuant to the provisions of Article 212 of the Constitution of the Republic,” part of the press release said



The appointment comes as Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, the incumbent Chief of Defence Staff, is set to complete his duty and retire on February 1, 2024.



“It follows the imminent completion of the tour of duty and subsequent retirement from the Ghana Armed Forces, on Thursday, 1st February 2024, of the current Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama.



“President Akufo-Addo has expressed his deep gratitude to him for his devoted and meritorious service to the Ghana Armed Forces and to the nation,” the release added.



In the wake of Oppong-Peprah's promotion, The Commandant of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona has also been appointed as the new Chief of Army Staff and Rear Admiral Issah Adams Yakubu and Air Vice Marshal Frederick Asare Kwasi Bekoe will retain their positions as Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff, respectively.









