Akufo-Addo appoints Kwasi Agyei as new Controller and Accountant-General

General News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwasi Agyei, a chartered accountant and member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana, has been appointed as the acting Controller and Accountant-General of Ghana by President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo, following the resignation of Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem from the position after nearly five years of service.



Agyei assumed his new role after a brief handover ceremony at the Treasury Head Office in Accra last Monday, expressing gratitude to the former controller for his leadership and emphasizing the importance of staff welfare in achieving organizational success.



In a statement released to the Daily Graphic by Cephas N. Dosoo, the Head of Public Relations of the Controller and Accountant-General, Agyei thanked President Akufo-Addo and Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, for the opportunity to serve the nation.



He also called for the support and dedication of all department staff.



Recognizing the responsibilities and challenges ahead, Agyei pledged to create a conducive work environment that prioritizes employee welfare and fosters growth and productivity.



He urged all department staff to support him in making the Controller and Accountant-General's Department (CAGD) a better place for all.



Outgoing Controller and Accountant-General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, expressed excitement at Kwasi Agyei's appointment from within the department, believing it would motivate staff, the report by graphic.com.gh said.



He further highlighted significant improvements and technological advancements during his tenure, particularly in payroll, national accounts, and public financial management policies and programs, thanking stakeholders for their support.



Wisdom Komlan Messan, Deputy Controller in charge of Audit and Investigations, also expressed gratitude to the former controller and assured the new Controller and Accountant-General of the staff's support in his new role.



Kwasi Agyei, who officially assumed office on Monday, April 15, 2024, brings over 20 years of experience in the public sector to his new position, the report added.



With degrees in accounting and finance, economics, and an MBA, he previously served as Deputy Controller and Accountant-General in charge of Treasury, and has held key positions on various boards and organizations.



NAY/AE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of People & Places below











