Politics of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo appointed clueless ‘family and friends’ into office - NDC

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Awutu Senya East Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Delali Sewoekpor has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of appointing family members and friends to run the country.



According to him, these persons he put in office are incompetent and clueless about the job.



He furthered that the country is currently on its knees because of acts like these carried out by the governing New Patriotic Party.



Making this claim on Good Morning Africa show on Pan African TV Monday, Mr Sewoekpor said inasmuch as Mahama had some family members while in government, the said persons, the NDC communications team member maintained were qualified to hold such positions.



“When President Mahama was in power, he had relatives…some of them were qualified, competent because even owing to what we are witnessing under this dispensation, he is not only appointing family and friends, he’s appointing family and friends who are incompetent and clueless”.



However, President Akufo-Addo has on several occasions refuted claims that he's running a family and friends’ government.



According to him, two of his family members working in his government are qualified.



President Akufo-Addo made this clarification at the media encounter at the Jubilee House in December last year.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.