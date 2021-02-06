Politics of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

Akufo-Addo applauded for nominating physically challenged as Oti Regional Minister-designate

President Nana Akufo-Addo

The Upper East branch of the Ghana Federation of Disability (GFD) Organisation, has commended Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for nominating Dr Joshua Makubu, a physically challenged person as the Regional Minister-designate for the Oti Region.



The Regional President of the Federation, Mr David Aniah, who made the commendation on behalf of the group on Thursday, said the nomination of Dr Makubu was in line with the President’s commitment to an all-inclusive government.



“Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in this country have proven beyond a reasonable doubt that we are capable of holding key positions so far as the governance of this country is concerned. As a federation, we are very grateful that the President has appointed one of us.”



“This is the second time that a government in power has appointed a person with disability as part of his team. Some years back, Dr Seidu Daanaa was appointed as the Chieftaincy Minister and Joshua Makabu has also been appointed to head the Oti Region,” he stated.



Meanwhile, Mr Aniah has urged the President to consider appointing more PWDs who are capable of managing various portfolios and implement the Disability Act 715 to ensure that public buildings are made disability friendly.