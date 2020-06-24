xxxxxxxxxxx of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Akufo-Addo apologises for demolition of property at Nigerian High Commissioner’s premises

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has rendered an unqualified apology to the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari over the recent demolition of a building at the residence of the Nigerian High Commissioner in Accra.



In a release cited by GhanaWeb, the Presidency of Nigeria stated President Akufo-Addo in a telephone call told the Federal government “that he has directed full investigation into the incident.”



Akufo-Addo said some suspects have been arrested and arraigned before court.



“Earlier in the day, it further emerged that some suspects had been arrested, and will be arraigned in court,” the release signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President read further.



The President’s call follows the demolition of a building nearing completion on the premises of the Nigeria High Commissioner in Accra by some unidentified armed men on June 19.



The Nigerian community in Ghana has criticized the government of creating tension between the Nigerians and Ghana, something which is described as having the tendency to disrupt the diplomatic ties between the two countries.



Meanwhile, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, the Paramount Chief of the Osu Traditional Area, has stated the Nigerian High Commission has trespassed on a parcel of land belonging to the Osu Stool.



He stated in a release that, the land in question is not a state land, therefore, “it is only the Stool that has the mandate to grant lease be it expired or otherwise.”



