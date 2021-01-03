General News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Akufo-Addo announces date for reopening of schools

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that the government is convinced that it is safe to reopen schools this month.



Delivering his 21st address on the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, January 3, 2021, President Akufo-Addo officially announced the reopening of schools, expressing the conviction that the circumstances are rife for such a move.



President Akufo-Addo mentioned January 15, 2021, as the reopening date for basic schools.



“We are satisfied that in the current circumstances the reopening of our schools is safe. So, from 15th January our children in Kindergarten, Primary and Junior High in both private and public schools will be back in schools.



“All SHS 1 students will start class from 10th March and all the students embarking on the single track academic calendar , their seniors in SHS 2 and SHS 3 will however, return to school from 18th January.”



President Akufo-Addo further stated that students in the first year of second cycle institutions will no longer experience double track



“I must stress that SHS 3 students like SHS 1 students will no longer run the double track system,” he said.



He added “The expansion of infrastructure at the various senior high schools over the last three years has brought us this favorable position. However the double track system will still be applicable to SHS 2 students that are in it. Students in the universities and other tertiary institutions are to be in school from Saturday 9th of January.”









