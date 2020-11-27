Politics of Friday, 27 November 2020

Akufo-Addo and Sarah Adwoa Safo set Dome-Kwabenya agog

President Akufo-Addo and Dome-Kwabenya NPP Parliamentary Candidate Adwoa Safo

The President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, joined the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo, and some leading members of the NPP, to tour the Constituency as part of the 2020 electioneering campaign.



They were met with a rapturous reception from the constituents of Dome Kwabenya who could not hide their ecstasy and admiration for the President and their Member of Parliament for doing a great job in transforming the constituency.



The tour took the team to the Dome Market where they interacted with traders on the life-changing policies of the NPP government including the award-winning free SHS policy, restoration of Nursing and Teacher Training allowance, etc, and then proceeded to the Atomic Park to address a durbar of Chiefs and people of Dome Kwabenya.



The President rounded up his tour of the most populated constituency in Ghana at Old Ashongman, where he interacted with the Resident's Associations from Old Ashongman, Abladjei, Agbogba, Abokobi, and Teiman at T.I. Ahmadiyya School.



He rallied the people of Dome Kwabenya to once again vote overwhelmingly for the NPP based on the unassailable records of his government in its first term thereby justifying the need for his mandate to be renewed in order to do more.



The President, who is also the 2020 Presidential Candidate of the governing NPP, assured the people of his government’s commitment to continuing with the agenda of fixing the deplorable roads in the constituency particularly the Pure Water and Old Ashongman-Abladjei-Abokobi Roads which are at the heart of the constituents, during his second term.



President Akufo-Addo used each occasion to introduce the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Dome Kwabenya who doubles as the incumbent Member of Parliament for the constituency, Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo and urged the people to unite solidly behind Ghana’s first Procurement Minister [Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo) and vote massively for her in the upcoming elections.



He commended the MP for initiating and completing many developmental projects in the constituency, which he said, justified the need to retain her in Parliament to do more for the people. The President remarked that Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo is an outstanding MP, whose illustrious work in Parliament earned her the position of Deputy Majority Leader, making her the first woman to occupy that enviable position in the august house.



On her part, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo thanked the people of Dome Kwabenya for reposing confidence in her as their Representative in Parliament, which confidence, she said, she had significantly vindicated having ensured that the Constituency witnessed unprecedented levels of infrastructure development and socioeconomic interventions to better a lot of the people.



She reminded her constituents that Dome Kwabenya has become the most important constituency in the country which will largely determine which political party wins the 2020 general elections because it topped all the 275 constituencies in the 2020 voter register with a little over 173,000 registered voters.



Accordingly, she urged the good people of the constituency to reward President Akufo-Addo and her good self with their votes for a job well done, and to give them four more years to do more for them and Ghana.

