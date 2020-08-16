Politics of Sunday, 16 August 2020

Source: GNA

Akufo-Addo and NPP must focus and ignore propaganda against Carlos – Annang

Carlos Kinsley Ahenkorah, MP for Tema West Constituency

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been advised to ignore calls emerging from a few people in Tema to disentitle the MP for Tema West, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, as the 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for Tema West.



Mr Daniel Kwame Nii Annang, an NPP Guru who made the call in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said “Some people feel they deserve to be MP instead of Carlos Ahenkorah and Development is about the content of the character of duty bearers.



“The claim by some supposed member of the Tema Traditional Council that we in Tema do not want to have anything to do with Carlos Ahenkorah is an offensive untruth against the people.”



It said the story which did not name the TTC member in question, said Carlos Ahenkorah had become a persona non grata because he deliberately spread coronavirus by going out to mingle with the public after he was diagnosed with the disease.



It would be recalled that Mr Ahenkorah resigned his portfolio as Deputy Minister for Trade because of his alleged mingling with members of the public, while he was suffering from coronavirus.



He has since recovered from the disease but had to resign his position after the issue came up.



Despite this, however, some unnamed people at the Tema Traditional Council are said to be warning the NPP to change him as its 2020 PC or face the wrath of indigenes.



However, Kwame Annang’s statement said that the faceless TTC elder calling for the removal of Carlos Ahenkorah is only a hireling of some people.



“Whoever this elder is, I can bet my last penny that he is not speaking out of his own volition, he has been paid by some people who think that this is an opportunity to remove Mr Ahenkorah.”



The statement said should the President and the NPP budge, “it will fuel this nation-wrecking type of dangerous politics. It will also be the perpetuation of illegality because Mr Ahenkorah was not appointed as a Parliamentary Candidate but elected by the people.”



“If for nothing at all, Tema lands are state acquisitions. In 1951, government acquired parts of Nungua, Tema and Kpone for the development of the Tema townships, Tema Harbour and the Industrial area. The 63 square miles land area was duly paid for.



“The indigenes of Tema were relocated to Ashaiman, Adjei Kojo and Zenu, but they did not move because they regarded these places as too far, hence their eventual settlement at Tema New Town. Tema lands have been acquired and duly paid for and that is why whenever you buy land, you are issued receipts by the Tema Development Corporation. Nobody, therefore, has the right to declare that they do not want another person on Tema lands because the lands are for government,” the statement said.



It said Mr Carlos Ahenkorah was a good gift to the people of Tema West and he used his Parliamentary representation to attract development to his Constituency and had been cordial with the traditional leaders of Tema and with a cordial relationship with Tema Mantse, Nii Adjei Kraku II.



The statement also praised the MP for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, for massive development that he brought to Tema East.





